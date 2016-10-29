Loboes drop SW from top of 2-4A

Sweetwater defenders spent a lot of time Friday trying to stop Monahans’ running game, especially Tylan McCalister (33), shown, who rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-16 win over the Mustangs. Sweetwater ends the regular season at Midland Greenwood this Friday. Photo by Kevin Wright
By: 
Ron Howell
Staff Writer
sweetwatersports1@yahoo.com
Saturday, October 29, 2016
SWEETWATER, TX

From its opener in late August until this past week, Sweetwater met every challenge that came its way on every football field as the Mustangs stood tall above its opposition. But that all changed here Friday, when Monahans won 19-16 to drop Sweetwater into a tie for second with Greenwood in District 2-4A, Division II as well as end any hopes of a third straight 2-4A, D-II championship.

