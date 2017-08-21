Local 4-H officer visits New Zealand

Nolan County 4-H President and member of the 4-H state council Katie Pantoja recently took a 10-day trip to New Zealand and Australia. She left on July 10 and returned on July 19. Visiting several landmarks across the two countries, Pantoja visited such landmarks as the Sydney Oprah House, the Sydney Harbor Bridge, and the Great Ocean Road. The 4-H members who visited the country learned about the foreign wildlife, ecosystem and how the Australian and New Zealander governments protect and preserve their wildlife.

