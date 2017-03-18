Local authorities arrest pair following search for fugitive
Melina Duran
Saturday, March 18, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
A fugitive who evaded capture from Sweetwater police one day earlier was arrested Thursday, by local authorities.
Ray Anthony Gutierrez of Sweetwater was booked into the Nolan County Jail on an outstanding warrant and was charged with the state jail felony offense of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions.
