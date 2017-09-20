Local businesses get recognition at school board meeting

Four local businesses were recognized during the regular Sweetwater Independent School District school board meeting that was held on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.

First Financial Bank, Roscoe State Bank, Sweetwater Regional Federal Credit Union, and Texas National Bank were shown recognition as special friends of the district. The school board expressed their appreciation for the help they have given SISD.

“Our focus on builidng true partnerships with district stakeholders like our local busineses and organizations that serve the Sweetwater community is an avenue through which we desire to build a tremendous atmosphere in our district,” said Board member Leah Andrews...To read more, please refer to our print or online edition.