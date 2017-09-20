Local businesses get recognition at school board meeting

Four local businesses were recognized during the regular Sweetwater Independent School District school board meeting that was held on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.

First Financial Bank, Roscoe State Bank, Sweetwater Regional Federal Credit Union, and Texas National Bank were shown recognition as special friends of the district. The school board expressed their appreciation for the help they have given SISD.

“Our focus on builidng true partnerships with district stakeholders like our local busineses and organizations that serve the Sweetwater community is an avenue through which we desire to build a tremendous atmosphere in our district,” said Board member Leah Andrews.

Each business was awarded with a recognition packet, inside each business discovered a district banner for their business, Mustang decals and T-shirts, a notebook and a yard sign.

After the recognition the board members deliberated about the possible action on a termination agreement for AEP services. The members discussed the action for about 50 minutes. More detailed information will be available when given.

Personnell changes were made within the last month with new hires in the order listed below:

Sally Pena, SMS

Teacher - ELA / Writing

Norma Torres, SIS

Aide - Reading and Math

Amanda Corley, SHS

Teacher - Chemistry, Engineering, Physics

Nickie Reyes, SHS

Campus Nurse (LVN)

Nancy Soles, Part time

District Nurse (RN)

Mandy Hall, SMS

Aide - Special Education

Betty Roberts, SIS

Teacher - Behavior Intervention