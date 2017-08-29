Local firemen and a National Guard member deploy to help with Harvey

Saturday Sweetwater Fire Department members Bryan Buckley, Will Schafer, and Grant Madden along with Debbie Dupree and Jesse Stark from the Mitchell County EMS were deployed through the West Central Regional Advisory Council to assist with setting up staging for ambulance strike teams in the Houston area.

They were first sent with McKinney FD, Fredricksburg FD, and Garland FD to work staging at the Spring Branch sports complex near Katy Texas. They are labeled a level 1 staging operation which is the biggest in the history of the state.

Some of the staff in their group set up a place for meals for all the ambulance crews, some worked at marshaling ambulances to the correct spot in staging, while the rest worked at keeping traffic flowing around the fuel trucks that were there to refill the ambulances and fire trucks in the group.

