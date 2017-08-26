Local man deployed to assist with Harvey

TxDOT Abilene District has mobilized a crew of 20 employees from across the district to assist in response to Hurricane Harvey, Sweetwater citizen Ronnie Maldonado is one of them!

Crew members from Taylor, Mitchell, Nolan, Jones and Haskell Counties, along with the Special Jobs, radio and signal crews, left for the staging facility in San Antonio this afternoon in a convoy consisting of front end loaders, dump trucks, sign trucks, and other equipment necessary for cleanup after the storm.

