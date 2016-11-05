Local party leaders reflect on Tuesday election

With two days left until voters go to the polls Tuesday to cast their choice on Election Day, Nolan County chairmen for the two major parties reflected recently on the presidency race and implications of how the results could fare.

But first there was some perceptions on the progressions of the candidate campaigns that have become one of the most bitter if not decisive partisan confrontations ever on the national scale as Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump vie for the country’s top seat.

“Unfortunately, there has been so much name calling. Much of the analysis has been based on false news — outright lies. The political discourse is so disheartening,” said Mark Hampton, Nolan County Democrat Party Chairman.

