Local resident injured in Thursday house fire

Sweetwater Fire Depart-ment responded to a house fire just after 10 a.m. at the 1100 block of Fowler Street on Thursday morning. Black smoke was seen billowing out from the home.

A Sweetwater resident received burns to his back upper torso when an article of clothing the victim was wearing caught fire. The victim had been standing next to a propane heater in the back bedroom when the fire occurred.

The resident, Buckley Baker, 54, of Sweetwater attempted to put out the fire. Believing the fire to be extinguished, a neighbor took the injured man to the Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital emergency room. But while they were at the hospital, the fire continued to smolder and flared up again.