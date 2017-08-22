Local sports calendar
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
TUESDAY, AUG. 22
Volleyball
Sweetwater will host Monahans — freshmen at 4 p.m., JV at 5 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
Football
Sweetwater freshmen, JV and varsity at Clyde (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Roscoe JV and varsity will play at Hawley (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
Football
Blackwell JV and varsity host Aspermont and Santa Anna (scrimmage), 10 a.m.
Highland JV and varsity host Panther Creek (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Sweetwater varsity plays at West Texas Spikefest in Lubbock.
