Local sports calendar

Subject to change

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

Volleyball

Sweetwater will host Monahans — freshmen at 4 p.m., JV at 5 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

Football

Sweetwater freshmen, JV and varsity at Clyde (scrimmage), 6 p.m.

Roscoe JV and varsity will play at Hawley (scrimmage), 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Football

Blackwell JV and varsity host Aspermont and Santa Anna (scrimmage), 10 a.m.

Highland JV and varsity host Panther Creek (scrimmage), 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Sweetwater varsity plays at West Texas Spikefest in Lubbock.

