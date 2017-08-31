Local Sports Calendar
Thursday, August 31, 2017
Subject to change
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Football
Sweetwater freshmen and JV teams host Wichita Falls (season openers) at 5 and 6:30 p.m., respectively.
Roscoe JV hosts Haskell (season opener), 5 p.m.
Highland JV at Grady (season opener), 6 p.m.
Blackwell JV hosts Paint Rock (season opener), 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Sweetwater 7th and 8th grade teams will host Big Spring (season openers) starting at 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Football
Sweetwater varsity at Wichita Falls (season opener), 7 p.m.
Roscoe varsity at Haskell (season opener), 7 p.m.
Highland varsity hosts Grady (season opener), 7:30 p.m.
Blackwell varsity at Paint Rock (season opener), 7:30 p.m.
