Local Sports Calendar

Subject to change

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Football

Sweetwater freshmen and JV teams host Wichita Falls (season openers) at 5 and 6:30 p.m., respectively.

Roscoe JV hosts Haskell (season opener), 5 p.m.

Highland JV at Grady (season opener), 6 p.m.

Blackwell JV hosts Paint Rock (season opener), 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Sweetwater 7th and 8th grade teams will host Big Spring (season openers) starting at 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Football

Sweetwater varsity at Wichita Falls (season opener), 7 p.m.

Roscoe varsity at Haskell (season opener), 7 p.m.

Highland varsity hosts Grady (season opener), 7:30 p.m.

Blackwell varsity at Paint Rock (season opener), 7:30 p.m.