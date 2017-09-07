Local Sports Calendar
Subject to change
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
Football
Sweetwater freshmen will play at Big Spring, 5 p.m.
Sweetwater JV will play at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.
Roscoe JV will host Early, 5 p.m.
Blackwell JV will host Highland JV, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Sweetwater varsity will host Big Spring in its first district match, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Sweetwater 7th and 8th grade ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams at Snyder starting at 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
Football
Sweetwater varsity will host Big Spring (Sammy Baugh Classic commemorative game), 7:30 p.m.
Roscoe varsity will play at Early, 7:30 p.m.
Highland varsity will host Hermleigh, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Cross Country
Sweetwater runners at Hamlin meet.
Football
Blackwell varsity will host Brookesmith, 7:30 p.m (this is Blackwell homecoming).
Volleyball
Sweetwater vs. Midland Greenwood and Lubbock Monterey (dual) at Monter-ey — freshmen at 10 a.m. and noon, junior varsity at 10 a.m. and noon, varsity at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Sweetwater 7th and 8th grade ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams host tournament, times TBA.
