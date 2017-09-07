Local Sports Calendar

Subject to change

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

Football

Sweetwater freshmen will play at Big Spring, 5 p.m.

Sweetwater JV will play at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.

Roscoe JV will host Early, 5 p.m.

Blackwell JV will host Highland JV, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Sweetwater varsity will host Big Spring in its first district match, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Sweetwater 7th and 8th grade ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams at Snyder starting at 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

Football

Sweetwater varsity will host Big Spring (Sammy Baugh Classic commemorative game), 7:30 p.m.

Roscoe varsity will play at Early, 7:30 p.m.

Highland varsity will host Hermleigh, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Cross Country

Sweetwater runners at Hamlin meet.

Football

Blackwell varsity will host Brookesmith, 7:30 p.m (this is Blackwell homecoming).

Volleyball

Sweetwater vs. Midland Greenwood and Lubbock Monterey (dual) at Monter-ey — freshmen at 10 a.m. and noon, junior varsity at 10 a.m. and noon, varsity at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sweetwater 7th and 8th grade ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams host tournament, times TBA.