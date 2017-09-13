Local Sports Calendar
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Subject to change
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Cross Country
Blackwell runners (high school) will be competing at Miles meet.
Football
Sweetwater freshmen (5 p.m.) and JV (6:30 p.m.) will play at San Angelo Lake View.
Roscoe junior high and JV will play at Albany — junior high (season opener)) at 4 p.m., JV at 7 p.m.
Highland junior high will host Paint Creek (season opener), 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Football
Sweetwater varsity will host San Angelo Lake View (Sweetwater’s homecoming), 7:30 p.m.
Roscoe varsity will host Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Highland varsity will play at Paint Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Blackwell junior high (season opener) and varsity will host Woodson — junior high at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.
