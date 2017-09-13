Local Sports Calendar

Subject to change

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Cross Country

Blackwell runners (high school) will be competing at Miles meet.

Football

Sweetwater freshmen (5 p.m.) and JV (6:30 p.m.) will play at San Angelo Lake View.

Roscoe junior high and JV will play at Albany — junior high (season opener)) at 4 p.m., JV at 7 p.m.

Highland junior high will host Paint Creek (season opener), 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Football

Sweetwater varsity will host San Angelo Lake View (Sweetwater’s homecoming), 7:30 p.m.

Roscoe varsity will host Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Highland varsity will play at Paint Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Blackwell junior high (season opener) and varsity will host Woodson — junior high at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.

