Local Sports Calendar
Friday, September 15, 2017
Subject to change
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Football
Sweetwater varsity hosts San Angelo Lake View (Sweetwater’s homecoming), 7:30 p.m.
Roscoe varsity hosts Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Highland varsity play at Paint Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Blackwell junior high and varsity host Woodson — junior high at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.
Note: This is the season opener for Blackwell junior high.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Cross Country
Sweetwater high school and middle school runners at Abilene meet.
Volleyball
Sweetwater teams host Lubbock Coronado — freshmen at 11 a.m., JV at noon, varsity at 1 p.m.
Sweetwater 7th and 8th grade ‘A’ teams play at Lamesa tournament.
Category: