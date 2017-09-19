Local Sports Calendar

Subject to change

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

Volleyball

Sweetwater freshman (5 p.m.), JV (5 p.m.) and varsity (6 p.m.) teams will play at Colorado City.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

Cross Country

Roscoe, Highland and Blackwell runners will compete at Rotan meet.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Football

Sweetwater freshmen (5 p.m.) and JV (6:30 p.m.) will host Snyder.

Sweetwater 7th and 8th grade ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams will play at Snyder (season openers) — games will be played at 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Roscoe JV will host Stamford JV, 6 p.m.

Change: Highland junior high will play at Lueders-Avoca, 5:30 p.m.

Change: Highland varsity will play at Lueders-Avoca, 7:30 p.m.

Blackwell JV will host Lohn, 7 p.m.

Blackwell junior high will play at Rotan, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Sweetwater varsity will play at Wylie, 4 p.m.

