Subject to change

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Football

Sweetwater varsity will play at Snyder, 7:30 p.m.

Roscoe varsity is open.

Blackwell varsity will host Rotan, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Cross Country

Sweetwater high school runners at Lubbock meet.

Volleyball

Sweetwater 7th and 8th grade ‘B’ teams will play at Big Spring tournament.

District openers: Sweetwater at Snyder — freshmen at 11 a.m., JV at noon, varsity at 1 p.m.