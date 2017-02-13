Local Student Wins at Fort Worth Stock Show

FORT WORTH – Latimer Burnett, a FFA member from Sweetwater, Texas exhibited the Grand Champion in the Junior Barrows Duroc Show at the 2017 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on January 23. The 2017 Show is hosting junior exhibitors from 238 counties across Texas competing for awards and $161,830 in premiums.

Of the 33,000 entries at the nation’s oldest livestock show, the livestock exhibited by more than 11,500 junior exhibitors are among the best market animals in the country. While the livestock are impressive, one of the Show’s main objectives is to support the professional and leadership development efforts offered by 4-H and FFA programs in Texas.