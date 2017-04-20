Lone Finalist Chosen for Superintendent, Roofing approved for area schools
By:
Joseph Grant
Thursday, April 20, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
The Board of Trustees of the SISD met in their regular session on Monday, April 17 at 5:30. Dr. George McFarland was chosen as their lone finalist for the superintendent position. McFarland, originally from Abilene was chosen from a pool of applicants.
Under law, the Board must wait twenty-one days before voting to hire McFarland. McFarland is replacing the current Superintendent Mr. Terry Pittman, who is retiring.
