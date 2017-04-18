Lopez named RPMH Employee of the Month for March

Congratulations to Erma Lopez, the Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital’s March Employee of the Month! Erma is the payroll and data processing clerk and has worked in the Business Office since February 1985 when she was originally hired as a cashier. A co-worker nominated Erma saying “Erma always goes above and beyond to help. It doesn’t matter if she is right in the middle of something, she steps up to help.” Erma is a graduate of Sweetwater High School and she and her husband Rudy, live in Sweetwater. Congratulations Erma! The RPMH staff are grateful for all you do to make RPMH a great place! Pictured from left to right are: Rhonda Guelker-CFO, Erma-EOM and Donna Boatright-Hospital Administrator.