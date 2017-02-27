McGehee hired by SISD trustees

The Sweetwater ISD trustees made it official Thursday at their monthly board meeting.

The board unanimously approved Ben McGehee, who for the past five years has been an assistant coach at Temple, as Sweetwater’s new athletic director and head football coach.

McGehee replaces Shane Mobley, who held the same duties until leaving this past week for a similar position at Sealy after five seasons.

McGehee was one of two finalists for the position from a pool of 106 applicants, according to superintendent Terry Pittman. He will begin working here on March 1.

Applications were taken over a three-week period starting in January following Mobley’s decision to resign. Nine finalists were then brought back for interviews this month with a six-person committee which included Pittman, high school principal Ron Morris, girls athletic director Rusty Rainbolt and Sweetwater ISD board members Mark Meneses, Neal Hoover and Leah Andrews. The list was then narrowed down to two finalists, and Pittman announced on Tuesday that McGehee was the choice to succeed Mobley subject to board approval.