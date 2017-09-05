McMurry University Holds Fall Convocation on Tuesday, Sept. 5

BILENE, Texas – Dr. Allen Withers, McMurry’s Dean of Students and Campus Life, will be the featured speaker for McMurry University’s Fall 2017 Opening Convocation at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, in Radford Auditorium. Convocation marks the ceremonial opening of the academic year.

Dr. Withers provides the overall vision, leadership and administrative direction for the Student Affairs Division and student life services and programs to complement and enhance the mission of the University. He supervises the areas of career development, student engagement, recreational sports, wellness, residence life and housing, student conduct, disability services, health services, counseling services, new student orientation, the Phillips Student Activity Center, residual testing, student organizations, social clubs and campus security. He works actively with colleagues across campus to focus on improving student persistence, retention and success.

Dr. Withers has always been an advocate for students and a champion of collaboration to foster student success. His work has focused on building effective student affairs programs and staff, championing diversity, advancing student development, improving student retention and engaging with students, staff and colleagues across campus to advance the mission of the institution and manage the day to day issues of student affairs...To read more, please see our print or online edition.