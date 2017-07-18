MDD discussed at Rotary Club luncheon meeting

The Rotary Club held a luncheon meeting at TSTC on Monday July 17. Many of Sweetwater’s civic and business leaders were in attendance. It was virtually a who’s who of business titans and even tyros in Sweetwater and around Nolan County. Guy Andrews, Executive Director of the Brownwood Municipal Development District was the featured speaker.

Andrews spoke of the Municipal Development District proposal, also known as an MDD and is a political subdivision of the State of Texas that can undertake any Type A or B economic development corporation project, as well as a convention center, civic center, auditorium and other community development or “quality of life” projects. MDDs are covered by Chapter 377 of the Local Government Code.

Regarding the nature of the entities, it varies. It depends on whether they are Type “A”, “B” or an “MDD”.

Type A has miscellaneous limiting provisions, a corporation which administers the sale and use tax, files articles of incorporation and the Corporation is governed by the Development Corporation Act of 1979 found now in Chapters 501-505 of the Local Government Code (LGC)...To read more. please see our print or online edition.