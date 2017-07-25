Meek Blood Center coming to Sweetwater tomorrow, July 26th

On July 26th, Hendrick Medical Center’s Meek Blood Center will come to Sweetwater for a mobile donation drive.

The event will begin at 11 a.m-6p.m at Sweetwater’s First Financial Bank parking lot using one of Meek Blood Center’s mobile donation trucks.

Meek Blood Center’s collects one pint of whole blood and is separated into two components: red blood cells and plasma...To read more, please see our print or online edition.