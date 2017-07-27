Meek Blood Center hosts blood drive at First Financial Bank

On Wednesday morning, Hendricks Medical Center’s Meek Blood center set up a mobile blood donation center in the parking lot of Sweetwater’s First Financial Bank on Elm St.

Meek Blood Centers focuses on providing blood and blood products to help save lives around the Big Country area in seventeen area hospitals and centers in a fourteen-county area.

Meek Blood Center requires donors to have levels of iron, a normal heart rate and have no serious medical ailments or illnesses...To read more, please see our print or online edition.