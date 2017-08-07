Meeting of City Commission August 8

A notice has been given that there will be a regular meeting of the City Commission of the City of Sweetwater, Texas. The Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, August 8, at 9:00 a.m. in the City Commission Room of the City Hall, 200 E. 4th Street.

1. Call to order.

2. Invocation.

3. Pledge of allegiance.

4. City Commission to consider approval of minutes for the meeting held on July 11, 2017, and joint meeting with SEED held on July 31, 2017.

5. Action Items...To read more, please see our print or online edition.