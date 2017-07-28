Meetings on new housing study to commence August 2

Meetings on a new housing study will begin in the coming week. SEED and the City Commission of the City of Sweetwater will host the meetings at a variety of venues next Wednesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 3.

SEED, the City and Consultants for the housing study will meet with various business leaders from the area. This is following a previously announced joint session with the Sweetwater Enterprise for Economic Development (SEED) Board of Directors on Monday, July 31, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sears Board Room 170 at TSTC located at 300 Homer K. Taylor Drive. The meetin agenda will be as follows:...To read more, please see our print or online edition.