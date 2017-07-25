Melinda McCarty named New District Administrator in SISD

Superintendent Dr. George McFarland named Melinda McCarty as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for Sweetwater ISD at a specially called board meeting held on Monday, July 24th at the Sweetwater ISD Board Room. Mrs. McCarty holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University and a Master of Education Administration from Sul Ross State University. She was most recently Executive Director of Academics for Texas Leadership Charter Academy with campuses in San Angelo, Midland, Arlington and Abilene.

McCarty taught mathematics at Abilene High School, was an Assistant Principal and Instructional Specialist in Abilene ISD, a superintendent intern for Wylie ISD, and a campus principal for Texas Leadership Charter Academy. She holds Elementary, Special Education, Principal and Superintendent certifications, and is completing a Fellowship in Curriculum Leadership from Texas Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development...To read more, please see our print or online edition.