2014-15 Sweetwater ISD School Board President and current SISD Board of Trustee Mark Meneses is running for re-election in District 3 on May 6th.

Early voting will start April 24th at the SISD building on Musgrove St., and on Saturday, May 6th voting booths will be open at Sweetwater Middle School from 7:00AM to 7:00PM.

See more in print or online edition.