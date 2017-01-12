Mobley heading to Sealy as head football coach and AD

Shane Mobley’s second tour of duty as a coach at Sweetwater High School will soon be ending.

Mobley is leaving for Sealy to be head football coach and athletic director after compiling a 46-16 record here the past five years, where he has held the same two positions.

Mobley will begin at Sealy Feb. 15, he said in a phone call Wednesday after being hired to replace Jason Holcomb, who left in November. Sealy is about 50 miles west of Houston and has a great football tradition with five state titles, four more than Sweetwater.

Mobley estimated that more than 100 persons applied for the position. He was hired at a special school board meeting in Sealy on Wednesday.