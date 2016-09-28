Kobe Clark (No. 8) and Jordan McGee (No. 15) are the Sweetwater Mustang Co-Players of the Week after account-ing for nine of the team’s 11 touchdowns in an 80-38 win over Pecos. Clark had four touchdowns on a 44-yard fumble return, 80-yard punt return, 60-yard interception return and 44-yard catch. He also broke up two passes. McGee, scored TDs on five of his nine catches for 189 yards — going for 1, 50, 35, 46 and 28 yards, respectively.