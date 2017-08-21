Mustang coach has rough start, but mostly likes view from above

For Ben McGehee, new head football coach at Sweetwater, Friday’s first scrimmage at Mustang Bowl took an unexpected and unlucky turn before he called a play against Lubbock High. He tore an ACL in his knee trying to catch a ball during the sub-varsity part of the scrimmage. After that injury, McGehee called plays from the press box where he relayed them to offensive coordinator Blake Spears.

The Mustangs had five scores in Friday’s scrimmage against the Westerners, allowing none, including the only score of the live quarter on a 28-yard pass from Sweetwater QB Chris Thompson to wide receiver Isak Alvarez. During the “controlled” scrimmage, Mustangs Kobe Clark, Andrew Melendez and Kurt Wetsel also caught TD passes that covered 64, 75 and 80 yards, respectively.

“I thought we executed pretty well for the first scrimmage,” said McGehee, who isn’t planning to have surgery until after the season.

