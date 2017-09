Kobe Clark (No. 8) is the Sweetwater Mustang Player of the Week. The senior wide receiver and defensive back did it all in the team’s opener against Wichita Falls. He caught 11 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-10 win. That’s just part of the story. On defense, he had seven tackles and three assists, an interception, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. And finally, he had 80 yards on two punt returns.