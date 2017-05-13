Mustangs’ season ends

ABILENE — Sweetwater had a final chance Friday to extend its season when the Mustangs, trailing 8-6 in the top of the seventh, loaded the bases on a single and two walks with two outs to chase Luke Bullard, Stephenville’s second pitcher of the game, with the potential go-ahead runs on base.

But it was all for naught as the Mustangs’ 2017 season ended with a strikeout.

Instead of extending its season, Sweetwater stranded those three runners — and left a total of 14 runners on base as Stephenville held on to win 8-6 and eliminate Sweetwater from the playoffs in the second round.

Read more in our print or online edition.