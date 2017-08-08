Mustangs begin practice with hopes for another great season

Sweetwater football players hit the practice field Monday as they began workouts for the 2017 season under their new head coach Ben McGehee (shown with quarterback Chris Thompson). The Mustangs finished 13-2 and reached the Class 4A, D-II finals a year ago. Players participate in full contact drills starting Friday. The first scrimmage is Aug. 18 when the Mustangs play host to Lubbock High.

