Mustangs fall in state championship bid

The scoreboard at AT&T Stadium in Arlington showed a 24-6 concluding score Friday in favor of West Orange-Stark Mustangs as they defeated the Sweetwater High Mustangs in a Texas High School Football 4A Division 2 Championship Game.

Point tally numbers don’t tell the entire story in this contest, however.

Sweetwater led and dominated much of the first half against one of the most successful and winningest high school football programs in the state before West Orange got their first game touchdown in the waning moments of the second quarter after a Mustang turnover deep in their territory.

Turnovers befell Sweetwater in the second half as West Orange depth and strength in the trenches began to have its way. Sweetwater also lost quarterback Chris Thompson who suffered a leg injury midway through the fourth quarter.

Coach Shane Mobley told his players following the contest he was proud of their effort.

West Orange won its second consecutive high school championship. West Orange has suffered only four losses in the past three seasons.

Sweetwater finished its season with a 13-2 record. The Mustangs won the state championship in 1985. They advanced to state semi-finals competition in 2005.

