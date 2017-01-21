Mustangs feel No. 4 Bulldogs’ growl, 92-45

After getting it first win in district play over Snyder, 46-41, three days earlier, the Sweetwater boys ran into a Wylie buzz-saw on Friday as the Bull-dogs — ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 4A — came away with a 92-45 victory.

Sweetwater led 11-8 when Jordan McGee connected on a 3-pointer that came with 4:21 remaining in the first quarter. But Wylie ran off 10 straight points before the Mustangs could counter, and it was all downhill from there as Sweetwater fell to 1-2 in district. (For story remainder, see Weekend (Jan. 22-23) or E-Edition of The Sweetwater Reporter.)