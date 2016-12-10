Mustangs going to state

WACO — Sweetwater’s football team, a big underdog to Gilmer, shocked much of the football world Friday with a 48-35 state semifinal win over a team making its fourth appearance in the semifinals in five years.

How surprising was the win at Baylor University’s McLane Stadium — at least to observers outside West Texas?

Consider this: the Mustangs will make their first trip to the state finals this Friday in Arlington since 1985, and just the third in school history. That was the year Sweet-water won its only state championship.

And Sweetwater had only made it to the semifinals four times since 1985 — in 1987, 1991, 2005 and this year. That 0-3 semifinals record before Friday pales in comparison to Gilmer, which has made seven semifinal appearances in the past 13 years. Not only that, but the Buckeyes have won three state titles since 2004 and were coming off a 43-17 win over Celina, which has eight state championships, equalling the most of any high school team in Texas along with Katy and Southlake Carroll. (See story remainder in Dec. 10-11 edition of The Sweetwater Reporter.)