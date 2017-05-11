Mustangs, Jackets will begin best-of-3 series today at ACU

After using a best-of-3 playoff format the past four years, Sweetwater — for the first time under veteran head coach Roland Herrera — began its 2017 postseason with a 2-1 win over Burkburnett in a one-game matchup at Brock — the same place the team’s historic 2016 run ended.

But the Mustangs will be returning to the more familiar three-game series model in their Class 4A area round playoff with Stephenville.

Game 1 — as well as Game 2 and, if necessary, a Game 3 — are at Abilene Chris-tian University’s Crutcher Scott Field. The teams will play at 4 p.m. today, while the remaining games will start at noon.

Read more in our print or online edition.