Mustangs stampede past Bobcats

STEPHENVILLE — After a 31-0 drubbing by Krum in the third round that ended Sweetwater’s 2015 season, the Mustangs were deter-mined to prove they could hold their own when they faced the Bobcats again in a playoff rematch Friday.

They did more than that at Tarleton State University’s Memorial Stadium, with a 40-14 area round haymaker in perhaps their most im-pressive game of the year.

And it wasn’t that close.

Sweetwater led 34-0 at halftime and shut the ‘Cats out until the last four min-utes to improve to 10-1 this season, while Krum ends its year with a 10-2 mark.