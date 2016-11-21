Mustangs stampede past Bobcats

After a 31-0 drubbing by Krum in the third round that ended Sweetwater’s 2015 season, the Mustangs were deter-mined to prove they could hold their own when they faced the Bobcats again in a playoff rematch Friday.

They did more than that at Tarleton State University’s Memorial Stadium, with a 40-14 area round haymaker in perhaps their most im-pressive game of the year.

And it wasn’t that close.

Sweetwater led 34-0 at halftime and shut the ‘Cats out until the last four min-utes to improve to 10-1 this season, while Krum ends its year with a 10-2 mark.

The next foe for the Mustangs — who are now in Round 3 for the third straight year — is Glen Rose, a 57-47 winner over Bushland. The Class 4A, Division II regional semifinal will be played at 2 p.m. this Friday in Graham.

Sweetwater’s defense set the tone of the game against Krum from the start, and on the Mustangs’ second pos-session the offense cashed in. Sweetwater took nearly five minutes to go 51 yards in 12 plays for a 6-0 lead, capped by a Chris Thomp-son’s 6-yard run on fourth-and-3.

On its next possession, Krum quickly advanced to Sweetwater’s 31-yard line with a 48-yard run by its quarterback Brandon Reeves, but a lost fumble soon led to Sweetwater’s second touchdown and a 12-0 lead. After Thompson’s 16-yard run, Jacoby Hunt streaked 50 yards to the end zone with 1:55 left in the first quarter.

After getting the ball back just before the period end-ed, the Mustangs were on he move again. Thompson scored his second touch-down on a 1-yard run and a two-point run made it 20-0.

An interception return to the Krum 43-yard line set up Thompson’s third TD — again on a fourth down play — on a 19-yard run to give Sweetwater a 28-0 lead. At that point, there was 6:52 still left in the second period. And still more to come.

Krum wasted a chance to score after reaching the 17 of the Mustangs, who took over on downs and went 70 yards in six plays for a 34-0 lead with — you guessed it — a Thompson run of 10 yards culminating the scor-ing drive. There was still another half to be played, but Krum continued to be stymied by Sweetwater’s defense until it was too late.

The Mustangs took the second half kickoff and the offense took 13 plays to go 68 yards and use up more than five minutes. Ironical-ly, Sweetwater didn’t score, but neither did Krum. The Bobcats were stipped of the ball in the third period just before crossing the goal line, after starting from their 20, to keep the lead at 34-0.

A 5-yard run in the fourth quarter by Lowell Williams completed the scoring for Sweetwater with 4:43 to play in the game.

The Bobcats ended the shutout bid with two late TDs and a lot of yardage, but the Mustangs had left no doubt they were the far superior team by then.

And they did it mostly by running the ball — 52 times in all or 317 of their 431 yards in the game.

And how about that Mus-tang defense?

“The kids did 100 percent of what we asked them to do and did it with 100 percent effort,” said the team’s defensive coordinator Skylar Houston.

“We know we didn’t give our give our best perform-ance last year and we wan-ted to prove it to them,” he continued. “We told our guys ‘They haven’t seen us yet. They didn’t see the real us last year.’”

“Our offensive line and defensive line throughout this game had a phenomenal showing,” Sweetwater head coach Shane Mobley said after the game. “It was unbelievable.

“When they play like that, the Chris Thompsons and Jacoby Hunts have nothing but success. We played our game tonight. There were a lot of penalties (17) but we kept our cool. The kids are starting to figure it out.”