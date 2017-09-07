Mustangs, Steers will play in Bowl

They are just a one-hour drive from each other. But the distance between Sweetwater and Big Spring — who meet at 7:30 Friday night at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater’s home opener — is more when you consider their football programs’ recent history.

Sweetwater advanced to the Class 4A, D-II finals last year and is 39-4 since the start of the 2014 season.

Big Spring has lost 15 in a row over the last two years after going 18-7 and making playoff runs in 2013 and ‘14. The Steers are also playing for their third head coach, Mitch McLemore, in the past three years after an 0-9 season in 2016.

