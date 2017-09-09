Mustangs trample Steers in easy win

The greatest passer of his era would be proud Friday if he had been at Mustang Bowl to watch his old team.

A prime example of how the game has evolved since the 1930s — when Sammy Baugh played football at Sweetwater before going on to a legendary college and pro football career — took place when Big Spring visited Sweetwater in the Mustangs’ home opener.

In the latest installment of the Sammy Baugh Classic, Mustang quarterback Chris Thompson threw five touchdown passes — two to Andrew Melendez and three to Kobe Clark — in an easy 56-20 win.

“I think Chris did a wonderful job tonight,” Sweetwater coach Ben McGehee said of his senior quarterback, who already has nine touchdown passes after just two games.

But a TD run by Alex Gallegos after Big Spring took an early 6-0 lead actually got things going. Alex Silva kicked his first of eight extra points, and the Mustangs (2-0) cruised to their 40th win in 44 games since starting the 2014 football season.

Big Spring has now lost 16 in a row. The Steers (0-2) last won in the third game of the 2015 season.

Thompson’s first TD pass to Clark was a 29-yarder that capped a three-play, 43-yard drive in the first period, upping Sweetwater’s lead to 14-6. Two more TDs made it 28-6 entering the second quarter: a 26-yarder to Clark that was followed just over a minute later by Thompson’s 3-yard run.

Those four scores in 5:23 — starting with a 15-yard touchdown run by Gallegos on Sweetwater’s first series — rocked Big Spring, but the Steers hung tough the rest of the first half. Abel Clark, Kobe’s brother and Big Spring’s quarterback, led the Steers on an 11-play drive that cut it to 28-14 at the 10:09 mark of the second quarter.

Sweetwater scored on a 51-yard Thompson pass to Melendez for a 35-14 lead a short time later, but wasn’t able to add to its lead until the start of the second half as both teams missed scoring opportunities.

Sweetwater put it away by scoring 21 points on three third-quarter TDs.

Mason Maxwell intercepted a Clark pass, and scored on a 65-yard return to end a Steers drive that could have made it a two-score game.

Thompson then threw his third TD pass to Kobe Clark from 21 yards out to make it 49-14, then connected with Melendez on a 52-yard TD for Sweetwater’s last score.

Big Spring got the game’s final touchdown on Abel Clark’s 36-yard pass to Jeremiah Cooley in the fourth quarter after many of the Mustangs’ starters had been pulled in a game marred by many penalties.

With 91 points in two games, Sweetwater seems to be picking up right where it left off from a year ago, when its up-tempo attack helped ignite a run to the state finals. Both Clark and Melendez said the adjustments under their new head coach have been relatively easy to make.

“We kind of run the same kind of offense,” said Clark, “but we have more freedom based on what their defense is doing. We’re still a very explosive offense.”

“We just have new names for the plays,” added Melendez. “But (the coaches) make things simple and we’re quick learners. It helps me use my speed to my advantage.”

“I think we’ve still got some work to do in some phases of the game, but I think we got better this week,” said McGehee. “And as long as we do that, we’re moving in the right direction.”