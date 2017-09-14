Mustangs to welcome Chiefs, exes

After last week’s 56-20 home win over Big Spring, Sweetwater plays another struggling team at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Bowl. San Angelo Lake View is 0-2 and coming off a one-win season in 2016; Sweetwater is 2-0 and is in the midst of a run of 40 wins in 44 games that dates back to the start of the 2014 season.

The Mustangs will welcome not only the Chiefs to their stadium Friday, but also their former students for Sweetwater’s homecoming. So another big crowd is expected to be on hand for the Mustangs’ final non-district home game.

Sweetwater travels to Snyder on Sept. 22 to end non-district play and begins District 2-4A action at Pecos on Sept. 29.

Read more in print or online edition.