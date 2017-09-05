National Night Out event planning underway

Staff Writer
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX

Planning is underway for 2017 National Night Out! The date and time are set for October 3rd from 6:30 to 8:30. There are a couple of different locations in mind and once these are finalized, an announcement will be made in the next few days.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community...To read more, please see our print or online edition.

