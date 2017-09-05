National Night Out event planning underway

Planning is underway for 2017 National Night Out! The date and time are set for October 3rd from 6:30 to 8:30. There are a couple of different locations in mind and once these are finalized, an announcement will be made in the next few days.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community...To read more, please see our print or online edition.