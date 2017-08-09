New SHS varsity football coaches

There are a number of new faces on Sweetwater High School’s varsity football staff this season, including head coach Ben McGehee (pictured third from the right). Also pictured from left are Dexter Knox (defensive coordinator), Kirk Byrd (linebackers, strength and conditioning coordinator), David York (running backs and defensive ends), Blake Spears (offensive coordinator), Cody Morrison (offensive line), McGehee, Bryan Loera (wide receivers) and Tyrone Crawford (wide receivers).

Photo by Ron Howell