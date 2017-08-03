New SMA play is ‘a pleasure’ for director

For Sweetwater Community Theater director Lorenzo Sands, Horton Foote’s play, “The Trip to Bountiful” has been a pleasure.

Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium is the venue for this weekend’s performances of Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful.” Dates for the production are August 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m., and August 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale and are available at the door.

“It has been a pleasure getting to know the cast and crew,” said Lorenzo Sands, the director.

“The outpouring of help from the community has been wonderful,” Sands added...To read more, please see our print or online edition.