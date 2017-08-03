New SMA play is ‘a pleasure’ for director

For Sweetwater Community Theater director Lorenzo Sands, Horton Foote’s play, “The Trip to Bountiful” has been a pleasure.

Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium is the venue for this weekend’s performances of Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful.” Dates for the production are August 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m., and August 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale and are available at the door.

