New Superintendent, McFarland, meets the community

A reception was held on Thursday afternoon to meet and welcome the Sweetwater Independent School District’s new Superintendent, Dr . George McFarland. “There is much to be proud of in Sweetwater and look forward to see what we can do and succeed as a community. I want to thank everyone for being here and especially the board for believing in me. This is going to be great”, said McFarland.

Many members of the community joined in during the reception and got the privilege to personally meet him.