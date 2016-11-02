New WASP museum expansion comes to life

SWEET WATER — A 10,000 square-foot building now under construction at National WASP WWII Museum will be a replicate of the former Hangar One that was an instrumental facility for women trainer pilots here in World War II.

“We set a goal and nothing is going to stop us now,” said building Architect David Zobrist whose Dallas firm designed the new addition..

Zobrist led museum board members in a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday at the new building site at 210 Avenger Field.