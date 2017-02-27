Nine contestants vie for 2017 Snake Charmer Crown

SWEETWATER-The 2017 Miss Snake Charmer Tea was held at Java Jax on Sunday, Feb. 19. Nine contestants will be competing for the title of Miss Snake Charmer 2017. The 2016 Miss Snake Charmer Scholarship Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium. Beginning Friday, Feb. 24, the contestants will be part of the annual media day at 10:30 a.m. During the pageant, Texas Tech Freshman Alyssa Soles, daughter of Chris and Angella Soles, will turn the title over to the new Miss Snake Charmer.